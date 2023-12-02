Who are Oregon vs. Washington announcers today in the Pac-12 Championship Game on ABC?

The Oregon vs. Washington Pac-12 championship game will be a rematch of the regular season showdown when the Huskies handed the Ducks their first defeat of the season. It is also a matchup that will play a big factor in deciding who has a better chance of making it to the playoffs this season.

The Oregon Ducks will seek revenge in the championship game after the disappointing 33-36 defeat in October. Since that game, Dan Lanning and his team triumphed through the regular season and put up a six-game winning streak while dismantling Oregon State 31-7 last week.

On the other hand, the Washington Huskies will feel confident of repeating their success against their conference rivals in the regular season. The Huskies enter the championship game as the only undefeated team in the Pac-12 and will be looking forward to further boosting their chances of making it to the College Football Playoff.

Oregon vs. Washington game announcers

Fans can catch all the action of the Oregon vs. Washington Pac-12 title game on their television, as it will be broadcast on the ABC Network. Apart from that, there will also be options to watch the game's live stream, including on the Fubo TV app, Sling TV and others.

The ABC crew covering the Oregon vs. Washington matchup includes Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rower. Fowler will call the game play-by-play while Herbstreit is the studio analyst. On the other hand, Rower will be acting as the sideline reporter and covering the game live from the stadium.

What time is the Pac-12 championship game today?

The Oregon vs. Washington game will kick off around 8 p.m. ET. It will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The stadium is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders from the NFL and the UNLV Rebels from the Mountain West conference.

What should we expect in the Oregon vs. Washington Pac-12 championship game?

The game will be the battleground for two of the best quarterbacks in college football this year, Bo Nix of the Ducks and Michael Penix Jr. of the Huskies. Both quarterbacks are candidates for the 2023 Heisman Trophy and will be looking to solidify their names in the history books of their respective programs.

The Huskies had a few close games this season despite having an undefeated record. However, the Oregon Ducks are emerging as the favorites to win their first Pac-12 title under second-year coach Dan Lanning. Yes, they might have had an arguably easier regular season schedule, but the performance put up by the team on the field every time cannot go unnoticed.

Who will clinch the final Pac-12 championship before the conference dissolves?