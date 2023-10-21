The Oregon vs Washington State game of Week 8 is an exciting clash between Pac-12 rivals. The Oregon Ducks were on a six-game winning streak this season. Quarterback Bo Nix has been a phenomenal asset for their offensive line. However, last weekend, they recorded their first defeat at the hands of the Washington Huskies.

The game was a close one to the end. However, coach Dan Lanning and his team succumbed to a late game comeback by the Huskies which ended the game with a 36-33 final score. Now, Oregon will be looking to regain that winning momentum heading into Week 8.

On the other hand, the Washington State Cougars have won four out of the six games they've played so far. Their last game with Arizona ended with a disappointing 6-44 final score. For them, the Oregon vs Washington State clash will be a battle of mental fortitude and recuperation from the humiliation by Arizona.

Oregon vs Washington State game announcers

The Oregon vs Washington State game will be broadcast live on television on the ABC Network. Apart from this, fans can also watch the live stream of the game on the FuboTV app or Sling.

The ABC crew that will cover the game includes the likes of Greg McElroy, Bob Wischusen and Molly McGrath. McElroy will be acting as the analyst of the coverage, while Wischusen will be breaking down the game play-by-play for fans. On the other hand, Molly McGrath will be at the stadium as a sideline reporter and witnessing all the action live.

What time is the Oregon vs Washinton State game today?

The Week 8 Oregon vs Washington State clash is slated to kick off at around 3:30 P.M. ET. The game will be hosted at the Autzen Stadium, the home ground of the Oregon Ducks.

What to expect in the Oregon vs Washington State game?

On paper, Dan Lanning and his Oregon Ducks should have an easy time defeating their Pac-12 rivals. But the Cougars possess a fast team with athletic players. So Oregon cannot get comfortable at any point of time during the game.

If Oregon wants to have the upper hand in the game, then the answer lies in neutralizing Washington State's quarterback Cameron Ward. Apart from this, the defensive line of the Ducks will have to improve their performance and minimize the window of opportunities for their rivals to score any points.

They will also be expecting their QB Bo Nix to continue his dominating performance on the field. He was incredible last weekend despite losing to the Huskies (337 yards and two TD passes). Can he help Oregon find their winning momentum back?