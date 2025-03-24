Who is Reggie Barlow? Meet Tennessee State's new football head coach

Reggie Barlow has signed with the Tennessee State Tigers as their new coach for the 2025 season. He joined the team on Sunday after two years of coaching the D.C. Defenders in the United Football League. TSU held a press conference on Monday to welcome him to the program.

Barlow began his speech at the press conference by telling the media that it was a new day for TSU. He said that Tennessee State's tradition and history excited him and motivated him to be their new coach.

"We know about the history and tradition here, and that was one of the things that made it really, really exciting for me, is to come and be a part of this program, being in a great city, being in an area that respects football and I tell you just seeing the campus, seeing the people that go here, seeing the buildings, seeing all the resources that we have here, really excited," Barlow said (52:42 onwards).

The Tigers finished last year with a 9-4 record and placed fourth in the Big South-OVC Association. On Nov. 30, they played their final game of the season in a 41-27 loss to the Montana Grizzlies in the first round of the 2024 FCS Football Championship.

He told the media what his goals are for his first year as coach, including leading Tennessee State to another successful season.

"We're going to give you a good product, we're going to work hard, we're going to get it right, we're going to have really good coaches coming here. Some guys that coached here before that's familiar with Tennessee State. Familiar with Nashville. We're going to get out and recruit. We're going to go to high schools. I can't wait," Barlow said (54:06 onwards).

Reggie Barlow's coaching history

Barlow led the Defenders to a 4-6 record last year. The season was a setback for the Tigers coach, as he helped the team win nine games and won Coach of the Year in 2023, in the XFL before it merged with the UFL.

Before coaching for the Defenders, he coached the Virginia State Trojans for six seasons, with a 34-16 record. His best season was 2017, when he led the team to a 10-1 record.

He also has experience as a head coach for the Alabama State Hornets for eight seasons, where he gained a 49-42 record.

Tennessee State fans are optimistic that their new coach could be what the Tigers need to compete for the FCS Championship.

