XFL Awards 2023: Full list of recipients with D.C. Defenders' Jordan Ta'amu named big winner

The XFL regular season has ended, and the Championship game between the Arlington Renegades and D.C. Defenders is just around the corner. The final match will be played in San Antonio on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

In anticipation of the eagerly awaited Championship game, the league just handed out their awards for the just completed 2023 season. Here are the winners:

2023 XFL Award Winners

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Offensive Player of the Year: Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, D.C. Defenders Defensive Player of the Year: Linebacker Pita Taumoepenu, Vegas Vipers Special Teams Player of the Year: Wide Receiver Darrius Shepherd, St. Louis Battlehawks Coach of the Year: Reggie Barlow, D.C. Defenders

XFL @XFL2023 The 2023 XFL Offensive Player of the Year goes to Jordan Ta’amu of the @XFLDefenders The 2023 XFL Offensive Player of the Year goes to Jordan Ta’amu of the @XFLDefenders! https://t.co/4x01R8Sx2R

#1. Offensive Player of the Year: QB Jordan Ta'amu, D.C. Defenders

Jordan Ta'amu led one of the most exciting and efficient offenses in the league all season long. He richly deserves the 2023 XFL Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Ta'amu has undoubtedly done his NFL hopes a world of good. His performances were crucial in helping his side amass 29.6 points per game which was the best scoring average in the 2023 season.

Ta'amu ended the regular season third in passing yards with 1,894, third in passing TDs with 14, and threw just three picks. He also added 298 yards and three TDs on the ground for good measure.

XFL @XFL2023 The 2023 XFL Defensive Player of the Year goes to Pita Taumoepenu of the @XFLVipers The 2023 XFL Defensive Player of the Year goes to Pita Taumoepenu of the @XFLVipers! 🏆 https://t.co/WPKj8lUbqV

#2. Defensive Player of the Year: LB Pita Taumoepenu, Vegas Vipers

The Vegas Vipers regularly punched above their weight in the 2023 XFL season, and Pita Taumoepenu's performances are a significant reason.

The Vipers linebacker recorded 26 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and led the league in forced fumbles with four.

NFL fans might be familiar with Pita, as he has appeared for the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, and Denver Broncos since 2017. Just like Jordan Ta'amu, he has put himself on the radar of NFL sides needing a shutdown linebacker.

XFL @XFL2023 The 2023 XFL Special Teams Player of the Year goes to Darrius Shepherd of the @XFLBattlehawks The 2023 XFL Special Teams Player of the Year goes to Darrius Shepherd of the @XFLBattlehawks! 🏆 https://t.co/6IYNji3YAK

#3. Special Teams Player of the Year: W.R. Darrius Shepherd, St. Louis Battlehawks

The XFL loves itself as a special teams stud, and Darrius Shepherd perfectly ticks that box.

The St. Louis Battlehawks wideout led the league with 907 kick return yards. He averaged 24.5 yards per return for the year, which ranked second in the league among players who returned at least ten kicks.

He also added 48 catches for 519 yards and six touchdowns.

#4. Coach of the Year: Reggie Barlow, D.C. Defenders

Rounding out the 2023 XFL Awards list is D.C. Defenders head coach Reggie Barlow. He led the Defenders to a 9-1 record and the 2023 North Division Championship.

Barlow amassed this stunning record thanks to having the best rushing attack in the XFL, with 1,408 total rushing yards and 15 rushing TDs. It's important to note that no other side reached 970 rushing yards.

Barlow still has a Championship game to prepare for in a couple of days, so his work this season is not yet finished.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes