The 2023 XFL season kicked off this weekend and has had many memorable moments.

One of the biggest highlights of Week 1 didn't occur on the field but instead happened in the crowd during Sunday night's D.C. Defenders vs Seattle Sea Dragons game.

Security had to grab the famous beer snake that was in attendance during the game. They are a stack of numerous plastic beer cups to form a "snake" and typically happen at sporting events.

Greg Price @greg_price11 The Beer Snake came back and then the security took it away again lmfao.

This is the XFL!





This caused angry D.C. fans to start throwing lemons on the field as their iconic Big Beer Cup snake was taken away. The game got delayed as a result and fans started chanting beer snake.

MereKat @MereKatKat DC Defenders fans are throwing lemons on the field because their beer cup snake got taken away

I love the XFL





The beer snake has been a short-lived tradition in the XFL but is becoming a big one.

Three years ago during the D.C.- St. Louis Battlehawks game, fans brought out a huge beer snake that they passed around in the crowd.

XFL @XFL2023 WE ARE DEALING WITH AN ALL-TIME BEER SNAKE FOLKS.









Nearly three years later, the tradition was brought back as the Defenders brought it out in last night's game.

XFL Week 1 recap

St Louis Battlehawks v San Antonio Brahmas

While the beer snake was the highlight of Week 1 of the 2023 XFL season, it ended as a success for the start of the season.

There were four games held this weekend - two on Saturday and two on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Arlington Renegades edged the Vegas Vipers out by winning 22-20 in the closest game of the week.

The Houston Roughnecks blew the Orlando Guardians out 33-12 to close out the night.

Yesterday, the Battlehawks defeated the San Antonio Brahmas 18-15 following a great comeback. Week 1 concluded with a 22-18 home victory for the Defenders over the Dragons.

Week 2 of the XFL season will begin on Thursday (February 23) night. The Dragons will host the St. Louis at 9:00 PM ET.

The Defenders will travel to Vegas to take on the Vipers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Sunday will conclude with a double-header as the Guardians will host the Brahmas at 4:00 PM ET, and the week will conclude with the Roughnecks hosting the Renegades at 7:00 PM ET.

