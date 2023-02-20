Bob Stoops Net Worth: How much has former Oklahoma Sooners HC made in football?

Bob Stoops is regarded as a college football icon, especially after his 18-season tenure with the Oklahoma Sooners, where he helped the team grow into one of college football's most illustrious squads.

Stoops hasn't really ventured far from football since leaving the Sooners. He became the Dallas Renegades' coach in the XFL in 2020 and is scheduled to coach once more as his illustrious career continues on the league resumption.

In college football, Bob Stoops was among the top five best-paid coaches when he made his retirement announcement as coach of Oklahoma.

Given that he had a salary of more than $5 million during his time as coach of Oklahoma, Stoops is thought to have a net worth of $18 million. He worked as an assistant to Oklahoma's athletic director, Joe Castiglione, after retiring from coaching the team.

Apart from hosting Rob Stone, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Reggie Bush, Bob debuted on Fox Sports' college football pregame show, "Big Noon Kickoff," in 2021.

Stoops immediately provides the Renegades a great coach who can develop talent. His resume is already proof of his coaching credentials.

Did Bob Stoops ever coach in the NFL?

Despite all his accomplishments in Oklahoma, Stoops never served as an NFL coach. He recently acknowledged that "there were a handful of occasions where the NFL seemed attractive," according to Dallas' 105.3 The Fan radio station.

With the Renegades, Stoops will now have the opportunity to train several former NFL athletes. He mentored many eventual NFL players in Oklahoma.

In the 2000 season, Bob Stoops steered the University of Oklahoma Sooners to the Orange Bowl triumph and the national championship. He guided his group to three straight victories over top-tier opponents, including Nebraska, Texas and Kansas State.

Stoops won the 2000 Paul "Bear" Bryant Award and the Walter Camp Coach of the Year award in 2000 and 2003. He held numerous assistant and position-coaching jobs in Florida, Iowa and Kansas State before his coaching stint with Oklahoma.

