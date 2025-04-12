“Who’s the b*tch now”: Former Giants QB takes Nico Iamaleava’s dad to the cleaners by taking a stand for CFB insider

Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava has been in the news a lot over the past few days. Reports came out from insider Pete Nakos on Thursday that Iamaleava was in active contract negotiations. This came as a surprise since there was no indication prior to this report that Iamaleava wanted a new deal.
Shortly after this report came out, Iamaleava's father made a post on X, calling Nakos a "b*tch" and denying the claims that Nico Iamaleava was interested in leaving Tennessee.
"More games being played off the field than on the field," Iamaleava's father said on X. "Bi7ch Nakos from On3 Sports called and asked me directly, I told him I had no idea on what he's talking about. He said his 'close source' that he trusts with his life from the University of Tennessee staff gave him this information. So y'all can ask them what's going on because it ain't from us!"
Despite the report being denied, a new report came out on Saturday morning that Iamaleava did not attend Friday's practice and will enter the transfer portal. Contract negotiations were reportedly not going well. As a result, former Giants QB Danny Kanell went on X to criticize Iamaleava's father for his comments about Pete Nakos.
"I was very skeptical of Pete Nakos's report yesterday," Kanell wrote. "Probably because it seemed too wild to be true. But he was spot on and should be asking everyone: Who’s the b*tch now?"
The relationship between Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee Volunteers reportedly reached a breaking point on Friday
Friday's events were reportedly the breaking point for the relationship between Nico Iamaleava and the Tennessee Volunteers, according to a report from insider Pete Nakos. According to his report, the school decided to cut ties with Iamaleava after their contract talks became public. As a result of this move, Iamaleava decided to skip practice on Friday.
Nico Iamaleava is now reportedly likely to enter the transfer portal. This comes at a bad time for the Volunteers, as their spring game is scheduled for Saturday. It also puts their QB situation in question for the 2025 season.
For Iamaleava, it is also not an ideal situation. NCAA rules prohibit transferring with the conference in the spring if the player desires immediate eligibility. So, if Iamaleava wants to play next season, he will need to either return to Tennessee or transfer to a team outside of the SEC. Similarly, it also means the Volunteers cannot acquire a QB replacement in the transfer portal from an SEC team.
