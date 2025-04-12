“Who’s the b*tch now”: Former Giants QB takes Nico Iamaleava’s dad to the cleaners by taking a stand for CFB insider

Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava has been in the news a lot over the past few days. Reports came out from insider Pete Nakos on Thursday that Iamaleava was in active contract negotiations. This came as a surprise since there was no indication prior to this report that Iamaleava wanted a new deal.

Ad

Shortly after this report came out, Iamaleava's father made a post on X, calling Nakos a "b*tch" and denying the claims that Nico Iamaleava was interested in leaving Tennessee.

"More games being played off the field than on the field," Iamaleava's father said on X. "Bi7ch Nakos from On3 Sports called and asked me directly, I told him I had no idea on what he's talking about. He said his 'close source' that he trusts with his life from the University of Tennessee staff gave him this information. So y'all can ask them what's going on because it ain't from us!"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the report being denied, a new report came out on Saturday morning that Iamaleava did not attend Friday's practice and will enter the transfer portal. Contract negotiations were reportedly not going well. As a result, former Giants QB Danny Kanell went on X to criticize Iamaleava's father for his comments about Pete Nakos.

"I was very skeptical of Pete Nakos's report yesterday," Kanell wrote. "Probably because it seemed too wild to be true. But he was spot on and should be asking everyone: Who’s the b*tch now?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The relationship between Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee Volunteers reportedly reached a breaking point on Friday

Friday's events were reportedly the breaking point for the relationship between Nico Iamaleava and the Tennessee Volunteers, according to a report from insider Pete Nakos. According to his report, the school decided to cut ties with Iamaleava after their contract talks became public. As a result of this move, Iamaleava decided to skip practice on Friday.

Ad

Nico Iamaleava is now reportedly likely to enter the transfer portal. This comes at a bad time for the Volunteers, as their spring game is scheduled for Saturday. It also puts their QB situation in question for the 2025 season.

For Iamaleava, it is also not an ideal situation. NCAA rules prohibit transferring with the conference in the spring if the player desires immediate eligibility. So, if Iamaleava wants to play next season, he will need to either return to Tennessee or transfer to a team outside of the SEC. Similarly, it also means the Volunteers cannot acquire a QB replacement in the transfer portal from an SEC team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.