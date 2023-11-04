Who are the Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss announcers today on ESPN? All about CFB Week 10 game's coverage team

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss is one of the most exciting SEC matchups you don’t want to miss in Week 10. The game is an important one for both teams in the race to the top of the SEC West Standings.

Ole Miss are currently better placed than Texas A&M, sitting second in the standings with a 7-1 overall record and 4-1 in conference play. The Aggies, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings with a 5-3 overall record and 3-2 in conference play.

SEC fans know it’s always very entertaining when these two teams face off, and this weekend will not be different. The Ole Miss Rebels have won their last two meetings with Texas A&M and will be hoping to extend their win streak against the Aggies to three games.

The game means much more to the Texas A&M Aggies, who are yet to record a win against a ranked opponent this season. A win against No. 11 Ole Miss will not only satisfy Aggies fans as a rivalry triumph but will also boost the team’s confidence going forward.

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss announcers

The Week 10 game between Texas A&M and Ole Miss is set to be broadcast live on TV. Fans of both teams can catch the game live on ESPN. The game can also be streamed live via the FuboTV app.

ESPN’s team of announcers for the game has Joe Tessitore handling the play-by-play, Jordan Rodgers on the color commentary, and Katie George as the sideline reporter. Many fans may be unfamiliar with the combination of Joe Tessitore and Jordan Rodgers in the same game. However, the two are seasoned broadcasters whose presence guarantees premium fun for viewers.

Rodgers is familiar with the Texas A&M football team, having been following, analyzing, and criticizing the team since his days on the SEC Network. Tessitore has previously been on the mic for an Aggies game this season when the team faced Miami. So he will be calling the games as someone with sufficient knowledge of the team.

What time is the Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss game?

The Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss game is scheduled to kick off at 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Saturday, November 24. The Aggies will be playing away from home at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field in Oxford, Mississippi.