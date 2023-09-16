Who is Texas starting QB today? Exploring Longhorns' QB depth chart ahead of Week 3 game vs Wyoming

The Texas Longhorns will face the Wyoming Cowboys in their third game of the 2023 college football season. The matchup is set to start on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EST at the DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, in Austin.

Longhorn fans bask in the triumph of their stunning road victory over Alabama in Week 2. Steve Sarkasian's triumph over his former boss, Nick Saban, snapped Alabama's 21-game winning streak at home. It was only the second nonconference home loss in Nick Saban's tenure.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, kicked off the 2023 college football season with a bang, They rallied from a 17-0 deficit to triumph over Texas-Tech in a thrilling double overtime in Week 1. Week 2 came with another dominant win against Portland State.

Quinn Ewers will be the Texas Longhorns' starting QB in the Week 3 matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys. The former Ohio State transfer, who clinched the starter spot last year, is set to ignite the field once again after taking down Alabama in the Week 2 matchup.

Cowboys vs. Longhorns promises all eyes on Quinn Ewers, the second-year Longhorns starting QB, as he aims to build on his standout performance in a Longhorns' uniform. He completed 349 passing yards and three touchdowns against Nick Saban's Crimson Tide, firmly entering the Heisman conversation.

The two teams have met each other five times since 1974 at Austin. The Longhorns have claimed all five previous meetings, the latest being a 37-17 victory in 2012.

Longhorns Quarterback Depth Chart

The Longhorns boast college football's most captivating QB duo, with five-star talents Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning. Will the duo spark fierce competition in Coach Steve Sarkasian's third season as Longhorns head coach? Let's take a look at their QB depth chart.

Quinn Ewers, HS: Southlake Carolina

Maalik Murphy, HS: Junipero Serra

Arch Manning, HS: Isidore Newman

Charles Wright, HS: Austin High

Cole Lourd, HS: Brentwood School

Wyoming will face its second Big 12 challenge early in the season. Surprisingly, they'll face more Texas-based Big 12 teams in the regular season than Oklahoma State.

Post-Alabama victory, Steve Sarkasian's team might be in a precarious position if their focus lingers, potentially providing an early opening for Wyoming. Longhorns' game against Wyoming will be televised on the Longhorn Network.