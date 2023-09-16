How to watch Wyoming vs. Texas game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 16, College Football Week 3

The last time the Texas Longhorns started a season 3-0 was 11 years ago, and that season too, they faced the Wyoming Cowboys. This is the first time since 2010 that the Longhorns have been back in the top 5 of the AP poll.

Steve Sarkisian's side is fresh from a victory over a much fancied Alabama Crimson Tide, in Tuscaloosa no less. They handed Nick Saban only his second-ever non-conference home loss in his Alabama tenure, by the biggest margin as well.

The Cowboys are also on course to start their season 3-0 after beating Texas Tech 35-33 after overtime and Portland State 31-17 for a perfect start to the season.

The pair have met five teams in the past with the Longhorns winning all five encounters, most recently being a 37-17 win in 2012.

With the history of the fixture leaning heavily towards Sarkisian's side and them being high on confidence, this game is expected to be a blowout win for the Longhorns.

Former Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer appearing on Urban's Take with Tim May, made a controversial declaration after their thrilling win against Alabama.

"They’re (Texas) the best team in the country. Top to bottom, I think they're the best team in the country."

He sang the praises of the Longhorns to high heavens.

"I thought that going into the season, if they stayed healthy and if they just kind of figured out things, you know, you can’t go back and say they haven’t had players. That’s nonsense. There was something wrong, and whatever was wrong seems to be figured out."

What channel is Wyoming vs. Texas on today?

The game will be televised on Longhorn Network and is available for streaming on ESPN Plus and FuboTV.

When and where are Wyoming and Texas playing?

The Cowboys play the Longhorns on September 16 at the Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin.

Wyoming vs. Texas Start time?

The game between the Cowboys and the Longhorns starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for Wyoming?

Andrew Peasley will start at QB for the Cowboys after his week one heroics against Texas Tech when he sealed a comeback by scoring the winning touchdown in overtime.

Who will be the starting QB for Texas?

Quarterback Quinn Ewers reinserted himself into the Heisman conversation after a stellar performance in Tuscaloosa against Alabama.

He threw for 349 yards, resulting in 3 touchdowns, and he'll be looking to ramp up the numbers against Wyoming.