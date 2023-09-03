Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are expected to be battling for the AFC this year as they have in past seasons. Even before the season began, the Buffalo Bills quarterback got one up on the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

The Wyoming Cowboys took on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in college football in the first match of their seasons. It was an instant classic. The match finished 20-20 after regulation time and needed two periods of extra time to separate them. After a 27-27 first overtime score, eventually the Cowboys triumphed 35-33 in the second period.

Josh Allen, who played for Wyoming in his college career, was understandably excited. He made his feelings clear on X, formerly known as Twitter. The whole situation would not have been great for Patrick Mahomes, though, who played for the Red Raiders during his pre-NFL career.

The war of words has already begun between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

Josh Allen had tagged Patrick Mahomes reminding him that there was a match taking place between their alma-maters. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had responded to that, showing that he was following the situation too.

Quite clearly, it was banter between two rivals who have tremendous respect for each other. Though all of this will change in the coming days.

Patrick Mahomes has won two Super Bowls in his career and is already targeting GOAT status among quarterbacks. Josh Allen, a peer of his, will feel that he has been unlucky. He has not won a single Super Bowl despite playing very well consistently for the past few years.

For Josh Allen, this season is critical. They have a great team. But his division has just got tougher with the addition of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, who they play in the first match of the season. The Bills know that their time to win is now and break the Super Bowl drought that casts a pall of gloom over their franchise.

What will rile the Buffalo quarterback more than anything is that his Kansas counterpart is not even compared to him but other players like Tom Brady. He will feel hard done by that he has been pipped to the post so many times.

So, the Wyoming Cowboys might have given their former player some happiness by defeating the Texas Tech Raiders. But he knows that ulimately he will be judged by whether the Buffalo Bills can dethrone Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs as Super Bowl champions.