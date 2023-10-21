Who are the Texas vs Houston Football game announcers today on Fox? All you need to know about Week 8 game’s coverage team

The Texas vs Houston game of Week 8 will be the first time since 2001 that the Longhorns will be heading to Houston. The last game that they played against each other was back in 2002 at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, which the Longhorns won 42-11.

So far this season, the No. 8 ranked Texas Longhorns have been in pretty good form. Their only defeat of the season came in their Red River rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners. Now, Steve Sarkisian and his team will be looking to find their winning momentum once again heading into Week 8.

On the other hand, the Houston Cougars have put up a 3-3 campaign before their Week 8 showdown. Last weekend, they recuperated from a 49-28 humiliation at the hands of Texas Tech to defeat West Virginia 41-39. Can they pull off an upset to defeat the highly favored Longhorns?

Texas vs Houston game announcers

Fans can catch all the action of the Texas vs Houston clash from their homes. The game will be broadcast on television on the Fox Network. Apart from this, the live stream of the Week 8 showdown will also be available on various streaming apps, such as FuboTV.

The crew that will cover the game includes veteran broadcaster Tim Brando and former NFL RB Spencer Tillman. Brando will be responsible for calling the game play-by-play, while Tillman will shoulder the responsibilities of being a color commentator.

However, Longhorns fans might not be happy with Brando's involvement in the game. This is because, in the offseason, he stated that the Longhorns might have a disappointing season like the A&M Aggies in 2022 (5-7 record). But the reality has been different so far. It will be interesting to see if Brando changes his perspective in Week 8.

What time is the Texas vs Houston game today?

The Texas vs Houston game is slated to kick off at around 4 P.M. ET. It will be hosted at the TDECU Stadium, the home turf of the Houston Cougars.

What to expect in the Texas vs Houston game?

On paper, the Longhorns look like the favorites to win the game with a comfortable margin. They have Quinn Ewers as their quarterback, who has been having an incredible campaign so far. Plus, the Cougars' defensive line has been struggling to refrain their opponents from scoring.

They give up an average of five touchdowns per game. Thus, they have an arduous task at hand going against an offense that has explosive power and a strong arsenal of players.