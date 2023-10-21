How to watch Texas vs. Houston game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - October 21 | College Football Week 8

The Texas Longhorns travel to a sold-out TDECU Stadium to face the Houston Cougars in week eight action of college football.

The Houston Cougars have lost to teams like Texas Tech, Rice, and TCU this season and have a 3-3 record.

Dana Holgorsen, the Houston Cougars coach, did not mince his words when describing the challenge that faces the team against the Longhorns.

"Just a quality opponent coming in," Holgorsen said. "They’re good everywhere. I mean everywhere. They’re good on all three sides. It’s far and away our biggest challenge yet this year.

“They’re good everywhere. They’re big everywhere. They’re talented everywhere. They’re very deep. So we’ll be excited about playing this game. We haven’t played them in 20 years and our fanbase is obviously gonna be excited."

The Longhorns beat the Cougars at home 41-11 last season and another blowout win can be expected this season.

What channel is Texas vs. Houston on today?

The game will be televised on FOX and can be streamed live on FuboTV.

When and where are the Longhorns vs. Cougars playing?

The game will be played at the TDECU Stadium.

Texas vs. Houston start time

The game will start at 4 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Longhorns?

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,704 yards on a 69.6 percent completion, resulting in 11 touchdowns this season. Dana Holgorsen, the Houston coach, was full of praise for Ewers.

"The quarterback is playing well, Ewers is playing well. I didn’t really watch much of what he did last year. We’ve just really focused on what it is this year and he’s playing at a high level. He’s a pocket guy, he can make every throw, and his arm talent is there. They don’t run him a whole lot but he can scramble around and get some first downs."

Who will be the starting QB for the Houston Cougars?

Donovan Smith has 1,601 passing yards resulting in 13 touchdowns on 66.2 percent completion. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was effusive in his praise for the quarterback.

"(Donovan Smith is playing) at a high level," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday. "They're running QB counter with an RPO and he's making the decision to throw it or run it. Then, he's such a big physical guy. It's not so much the elite speed of a mobile quarterback, but the fact of how big he is."

There would be no better way to banish the ghosts of the loss of the Red River Rivalry for the Longhorns than to demolish the Houston Cougars authoritatively.