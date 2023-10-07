Who will be Texas' starting QB today? Exploring Longhorns' QB depth chart ahead of Week 6 game vs. Oklahoma

The Red River Derby pitting the Texas Longhorns against the Oklahoma Sooners will be even more intense this year since this is the last time the teams meet before departing for the Big 12.

Both teams also come into this clash unbeaten and on perfect 5-0 records. The game last season was an embarrassing loss for the Sooners who were blown out 49-0.

The Red River rivalry has been ongoing since 1900 and the intensity has never wavered. The likelihood of one of these teams making it to the championship game is quite high.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was wary of the Texas Longhorns and he praised the work that Steve Sarkisian has done so far.

“Coach Sarkisian does a wonderful job in his presentation, putting guys in position to be successful,” Venables said. "They’re incredibly efficient. They’re in the RPO world like everyone else in college football. These guys will punish you for the smallest mistakes. You have to be efficient.”

Who will be Texas' starting QB today?

Quinn Ewers is in red-hot form and has thrown for 1,358 yards on 66% completion resulting in 10 touchdowns and one interception this season.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables lauded Ewers in the week before the Sooners meet the Longhorns.

“Ewers was a true freshman last year who played pretty dang good and is playing at a high level, obviously against Alabama in Tuscaloosa,” Venables said. “He threw for just south of 350 yards and was national player of the week.”

Texas' QB depth chart

Let's take a look at the Texas QB depth chart:

Quinn Ewers

Maalik Murphy

Arch Manning

Oklahoma QB Depth Chart

Dillon Gabriel will be the Oklahoma Sooners starting QB and CBS analyst Barrett Sallee challenged him to perform in the biggest game of his career.

"I think the big storyline to follow, for me, is Dillon Gabriel," Sallee said. "Look, I'm not the biggest Dillon Gabriel guy. I know stat-wise he's putting up Heisman Trophy-type numbers right now and, look, he deserves praise for that. But, he really hasn't done that in a big game. This is by far the biggest game of his career."

Let's take a look at the Sooner's QB depth chart:

Dillon Gabriel

Jackson Arnold

General Booty

The match between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will be televised on ESPN at 12:00 p.m. ET.

