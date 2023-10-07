Week 6 is when the Colorado vs. Arizona State Pac-12 game takes place. It will be a game that will have an impact on the standings of both the teams in the Pac-12 conference going ahead.

Deion Sanders and his revamped Colorado had a dream start to the 2023 campaign. They won the first three games of the season. But unfortunately, they lost the previous two games to Oregon and USC, leading them to drop out of the AP Top 25 rankings. Now, Colorado has a chance to regain their winning momentum by securing a win against their Pac-12 opponents.

On the other hand, the Arizona State Sun Devils come in as underdogs in the game. The only game that they've won this season so far was their opener against Southern Utah. After that, it has been a downward spiral for the team, going on a four-game losing streak at the hands of Oklahoma State, Fresno State, USC and California.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

The Colorado vs Arizona State game is scheduled to kick off at around 6:30 P.M. ET at the Mountain America Stadium in Arizona. The game will be broadcast on television on the Pac-12 Network. The crew that will be calling the game includes Jordan Kent and Lincoln Kennedy.

Kent will be in charge of calling the game play-by-play as it takes place at the Mountain America Stadium. While on the other hand, Kennedy will be acting as the color analyst of the game. This season also marks the last season of both the teams in the Pac-12 conference, as they will be joining the Big 12 next year.

What to expect from the Colorado vs Arizona State game?

The Colorado vs Arizona State game will be an opportunity for Coach Prime and his team to recuperate and find their winning form back. Oregon and USC are some of the strongest teams in college football. So winning those games would have been like a "Cinderella story", just as how Oregon coach Dan Lanning stated during his pre-game speech.

Expand Tweet

But Sanders has already secured a better campaign for the Buffs after their disappointing 1-11 season last year. Now, while being contenders for the college football playoffs may be a long shot for Colorado, they can work towards finishing the season at the top half of the Pac-12 rankings.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Arizona State has a lot of work to do. Both their offensive and defensive line has been struggling. This does not bode well on coach Kenny Dillingham's debut season with the team after arriving from Oregon. His team needs to tend to their wounds to stop the bleeding. If they fail to do so, it may not be long before the program decides to find someone better suited for the job.