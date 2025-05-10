Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders paid a special tribute to his mother, Connie, ahead of Mother's Day. Since last year, Coach Prime has been planning on releasing a version of his Air DTs as a gesture of love for his mom's support throughout his life.

On Friday, Nike, the brand that partnered with Deion Sanders for his signature shoe series, shared a post on social media. It included snippets of Coach Prime posing with Momma Connie with a red backdrop.

The red theme signifies the colorway of these new Air DT Max '96, which the Colorado coach labeled as 'The Love Letter to Connie' colorway.

"A testament to his mother's hard work, the new Nike Air DT Max '96 exists as an ode to the unbreakable bond between Deion Sanders and his mother Ms. Connie Knight," the caption read.

Fans in the comments expressed their amazement and awe at Coach Prime and his mom's elegant look in the photoshoot.

"This is so wholesome," one fan commented.

"WHO TOOK THESE!!! Wow! A moment!" another fan said.

Comments on post via Instagram/@nikesportswear

"What his son say....Legendary," this fan stated.

"This is powerful," another fan wrote.

"They have the cutest relationship of mother and son," one fan said.

"Momma clean!" this fan commented.

These new Nike Air DT Max '96 were released on Friday, May 9, and retailed for $170. However, the shoes sold out within minutes, highlighting the brand power that Coach Prime possesses.

Deion Sanders expresses his love for his mother in a special 'testimony'

Along with the release of the 'Love Letter to Connie' Colorway, Nike also shared a video of the Colorado coach on YouTube. In the video, Coach Prime reads a letter of love as a 'testimony' to Momma Connie's sacrifices to make his dreams come true.

"Mom, this ain't a letter, it's a testimony," Sanders said. "You saw me when they didn't see me, know me or believe in me. You saw that I had a dream, a vision, a desire.....Is that why youi took me to the other side of town to play ball? To expose me to the things we weren't exposed to in our neighborhood?"

Deion Sanders also talked about how his mother helped him stay in line and dedicated to his passion despite growing up in a rough neighborhood. He opened up about how hard his mom worked to raise him and work tirelessly to provide him with what he needed to be successful.

Coach Prime credited his mother, Connie, for helping him grow into the father and coach that he is today. He ended the speech with tears in his eyes, expressing his love for Connie and how she will always have a special place in his heart.

