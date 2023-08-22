Who is USC's new AD, Jennifer Cohen? Current Washington AD set to be Mike Bohn's replacement

USC has announced the hiring of Jennifer Cohen as its new athletic director. Cohen's appointment comes after the resignation of Mike Bohn, who stepped aside because of ongoing health issues.

Notably, Cohen comes in as the first female athletic director in the history of the school. Prior to her appointment, she spent the last seven years in the same role at the University of Washington.

While announcing the news of her appointment at a Monday news conference, USC President Carol Folt said:

“There was one clear candidate who stood out. She's passionate, accomplished and equally regarded as a fierce competitor.”

Jennifer Cohen's career at Washington started 24 years ago. Her first role at the university had to do with raising funds. In 2016, she made the career leap that saw her become the athletic director.

Her vast experience of 17 years raising funds came in handy in her role as athletic director, having no prior experience as an administrator. Furthermore, she became the second person without a history of playing for the Trojans football team to be trusted with the position.

On her watch, the Washington Huskies navigated a period of change that culminated in their switch from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Cohen is also on the College Football Playoff Committee which oversees the premier college football competition.

What Jennifer Cohen's appointment means to her and USC

Jennifer Cohen expressed her excitement at the appointment. She said:

“This is extra special and meaningful for me to come back to my original roots and lead a storied athletic program. It's a special place and time. There is so much momentum to build on. We have to put our foot on the gas and continue so we can elevate.”

Cohen is expected to bring a breath of fresh air to the USC athletic department as reviews showed discontent with Bohn's style and attitude. Her arrival is just in time for the kick-off to the 2023 college football season. USC's season starts this Saturday as the Trojans face San Jose State.

However, that is not to imply she was chosen in a hurry. President Folt was certain about her suitability for the role. While USC searched for a new athletic director, an interim leadership team held the fort for the past three months.