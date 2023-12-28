Who will be Arizona’s starting QB for Alamo Bowl? Exploring Wildcats’ QB Depth chart ahead of Oklahoma matchup

The Arizona Wildcats are set to play the Oklahoma Sooners in the Alamo Bowl on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

With the Wildcats seeing players in the transfer portal and opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft, Arizona will have to turn to its backups in hopes of winning the Alamo Bowl.

Who's starting for Arizona in the Alamo Bowl?

The Arizona Wildcats will have Noah Fifita as the starting quarterback in the Alamo Bowl on Friday night.

Fifita is a freshman who took over as Arizona's starting quarterback in the team's loss to the Washington Huskies on September 30. He's had a lot of success since then, and Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables knows how difficult it is to defend him.

“I think you've seen what the quarterback Fifita, what he can do. Special player," Venables said. "His instincts, his command, his decision making, his ability to improvise,” Venables said Wednesday. “He has great weapons. He helps them execute at a really, really high level, completing 74% of his passes, top five in the country. He's got a great presence to him.”

This season, Fifita went 217-for-295 for 2,515 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions in eight starts.

Arizona's QB depth chart for Alamo Bowl

Behind Noah Fifita, Arizona will have Jayden de Laura, Brayden Dorman, and Cole Tannebaum.

Jayden de Laura was the starting quarterback earlier this season but lost his position to Fifita. He has since entered the transfer portal but will remain with the team through the Alamo Bowl.

Head coach Jedd Fisch released a statement following the news, thanking de Laura for everything he's done:

“It has been a tremendous two years with Jayden de Laura as a part of the University of Arizona football team,” Fisch said. “He has been an outstanding student-athlete, on and off the field, who has positively impacted the trajectory of our team’s growth and success."

"His exemplary leadership, while facing tough adversity, is evidence of his strong character and selfless commitment to his teammates, coaches, family and the Wildcat community."

“Thank you, Jayden, for believing in this program, and me as your coach, when we were 1-11. You are an elite and selfless teammate who has left your mark on our fields and hearts. Amber, the girls and I, along with our entire team, know that you are destined for greatness in your life and we will always consider you Wildcat family,” Fisch added.

de Laura went 89-for-128 for 1,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

