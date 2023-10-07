Who will be Georgia's starting QB today? Exploring Bulldogs' depth chart ahead of week 6 game vs. Kentucky

The Georgia Bulldogs are going to defend their winning streak against the Kentucky Wildcats in a high-octane game in week 6. The SEC showdown between these two teams will be one that shapes the SEC conference standings as the 2023 season progresses.

The No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are locked and loaded on their mission to three-peat the national championship this season. They have been a force to be reckoned with in the past two seasons. Last weekend saw them engage in a battle till the end with Auburn, in which they emerged victorious with a narrow 27-20 score. Now, they have another difficult task at hand going against their undefeated SEC rival.

The Kentucky Wildcats have been on a great run as well, despite the troubles they had in their passing department. However, they cannot let Georgia capitalize on any mistake if they want to have a chance to hand them their first loss of the season. Last weekend saw the Kentucky offense shine against Florida, and secure the game with a 33-14 win.

Who will be Georgia's starting QB today

Carson Beck is expected to be the starting quarterback going against Kentucky. He spent the last two seasons as the backup to then QB1 Stetson Bennett. But after the departure of Bennett to the NFL this year, Beck has been shouldering the responsibility of leading the team on the gridiron.

Last weekend's game against Auburn was Carson Beck's first away game win as a starter for the Georgia Bulldogs. In that game, Beck had a decent performance, putting up 313 passing yards and a passing touchdown. But he will have to improve on these stats if he wants his team to continue their winning streak in the 2023 campaign.

Georgia Bulldogs QB depth chart

The QB depth chart for the Georgia Bulldogs remains the same as it was when the season began. Here is how it looks before going against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Carson Beck

Brock Vandagriff

Gunner Stockton

Kentucky Wildcats QB depth chart

NC State transfer Devin Leary will continue as the starting QB for Kentucky against Georgia. Let us take a look at their depth chart for week 6.

Devin Leary

Kaiya Sheron

Destin Wade

The game will be played at Sanford Stadium, the home turf of the Georgia Bulldogs.

