Who will be Kentucky's starting QB today? Exploring Wildcats' depth chart ahead of week 6 game vs. Georgia

Ranked No.20, Kentucky Wildcats will hit the road and head to Georgia for week 6. They will be locking horns with their SEC rivals in an attempt to try and continue the winning streak that they have secured so far.

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a 7-6 record last season. But they have been showing signs of improvement as they have so far recorded comfortable wins in the five games they've played so far. Last weekend saw them clash with the Florida Gators, where Vanderbilt transfer RB Ray Davis put up a spectacular performance, racking up 280 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to secure the game with a 33-14 final score.

However, facing the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs is a different story altogether. The Bulldogs may have been shaky against Auburn, but it doesn't mean that the Wildcats have an easy task at hand. The team's offensive line is still top-notch quality. But defensively, Georgia will have to ensure that they do not commit any mistake for their opponents to capitalize on.

Who will be the Kentucky Wildcats starting QB?

NC State transfer quarterback Devin Leary will continue his duties as the starter on the team. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen has returned to the coaching staff after spending a season with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL. Coen's presence has been heavily impactful in the way Kentucky's offensive line has been performing so far, being named as the top rushing SEC offense with 6.48 yards per carry this season.

Last weekend, Devin Leary did not have a gala time against the Florida Gators. He completed only 9 out of the 19 passes he played and racked up 69 passing yards with one passing touchdown. The Kentucky Wildcats have been winning so far, but they will need Leary to pull up his socks if they want to have a chance of toppling Georgia.

So far in his debut season for Kentucky, Devin Leary has recorded 1,129 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns with five interceptions. While it may not be the same stand-out stats he had with NC State, his contributions seem to be working for the Kentucky Wildcats so far.

Kentucky Wildcats QB depth chart

Here is how the Kentucky QB depth chart looks like heading into week 6.

Devin Leary

Kaiya Sheron

Destin Wade

Georgia Bulldogs QB depth chart

Carson Beck, who spent the last two seasons as Stetson Bennett's backup, will continue his QB1 duties going against Kentucky. Beck has been impactful for Georgia with his plays so far, but will have to be at the top of his game if he wants to lead his team to victory against their undefeated rivals.

Here is what their QB depth chart looks like for this week's SEC clash.

Carson Beck

Brock Vandagriff

Gunner Stockton

The Georgia vs Kentucky game will be played at the Sanford Stadium.

