Who will be NC State’s starting QB for Pop-Tarts Bowl? Exploring Wolfpack’s QB Depth chart ahead of Kansas State matchup

The NC State Wolfpack are set to play the Kansas State Wildcats in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. ET.

With the Wolfpack seeing players in the transfer portal and opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft, NC State will have to turn to its backups in hopes of winning its 10th game this season.

Who's starting for NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl?

Although the NC State Wolfpack has several players in the transfer portal, quarterback Brennan Armstrong will still be the starting quarterback for NC State on Thursday.

Armstrong was the Wolfpack's starting quarterback all season long and the QB says it was important to him to finish the season.

"It's important to me," Armstrong said. "I think that's where it starts. Each person has to look at how important it is to them and take it out on the field."

Armstrong also said helping the Wolfpack win 10 games also played a factor in his decision to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl:

“It’s my last game ever in college, so I really want to finish it strong. I think this team wants to finish it strong. Obviously, everyone knows, this is for our 10th win, and that’s something that hasn’t been done here.

"There’s a lot of motivation going into the bowl game, which sometimes you find that in teams because it is a fun experience … but I think our guys are really motivated.”

This season, Brennan Armstrong went 146-for-234 for 1,621 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

NC State's QB depth chart for Pop-Tarts Bowl

The NC State Wolfpack will be led by Brennan Armstrong as the starting quarterback.

Behind Armstrong, the backup is Ethan Rhodes, while the third-stringer is Lex Thomas.

Rhodes is a redshirt freshman who didn't attempt a pass this season and wasn't ranked coming out of high school.

Thomas, meanwhile, is also a freshman who didn't appear in a game this season for the Wolfpack. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school.

