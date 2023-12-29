Who will be Notre Dame’s starting QB today for the Sun Bowl? Exploring Fighting Irish QB depth chart

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to play the Oregon State Beavers at 2 p.m. ET in the Sun Bowl.

Several Fighting Irish players are in the transfer portal and are opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Thus, Notre Dame will have to turn to its backups in hopes of winning the Sun Bowl.

Who's starting at QB for Notre Dame in the Sun Bowl?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to start Steve Angeli at quarterback in the Sun Bowl on Friday.

Notre Dame's starting quarterback, Sam Hartman, has opted out of the Sun Bowl as he prepares for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Angeli is a sophomore and went 19 for 25 for 272 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception this season. Although he didn't get much action, Angeli is confident he can lead Notre Dame to a Sun Bowl win.

“I’m fully confident in everyone who is around me with Gino and the new guys on the offensive line,” Angeli said. “They’ve been doing a great job throughout bowl prep and I’m excited to see when it’s live.”

Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman supports Angeli despite the limited action.

“I think what Steve has done all year has been tremendous in terms of building confidence in the coaching staff,” Freeman said. “As a backup, you’re getting important reps in practice, and obviously, the opportunity he’s had in the game, he’s done a tremendous job. We have a lot of confidence in Steve Angeli.”

With the Fighting Irish landing Riley Leonard in the transfer portal, Angeli's future is uncertain. But, for now, he's focusing on the game and helping Notre Dame win.

“I don’t think there’s actually a fact I need to prove something for myself,” Angeli said. “The stuff I’ve done on the field, I think it speaks (for itself). I don’t really have much of a comment on that other than just putting in the work and getting prepared for this game with my guys. My biggest thing is just staying in the moment, and I’ll worry about that when that comes.”

Notre Dame's QB depth chart for Sun Bowl

The backup to Steve Angeli in the Sun Bowl will be freshman Kenny Minchey.

Minchey was a four-star high school recruit in the class of 2023 and was the 14th-ranked quarterback in the class.

Minchey appeared in one game this season on Sept. 2 as he went 2 for 2 for 12 yards.

