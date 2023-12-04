Who will play in the 2023 Sugar Bowl? Looking at this year's college football playoff picture

The Allstate Sugar Bowl is an annual college football bowl game that is a part of the New Year's Six or NY6. It is a part of the six major bowl games that host the College Football Playoff semi-finals in rotation.

Since 2007, this bowl game has been sponsored by the American Insurance company called Allstate Insurance. Hence, their name is in the title. This season, the Sugar Bowl will be hosting the CFP semi-final to decide which team advances to play in the national championship. So which programs have qualified to play in this year's bowl?

Who will play in the Sugar Bowl for the 2023 season?

This year, the Allstate Sugar Bowl game will be a showdown between the No. 3 Texas Longhorns and the No. 2 Washington Huskies. Both teams emerged as their respective conferences' champions and will now compete for a spot in the national finals.

The Texas Longhorns emerged as the 2023 Big 12 champions after defeating Oklahoma State Cowboys 49-21 on the weekend. This was also the team's first and last Big 12 conference title under coach Steve Sarkisian, as the Longhorns will be transitioning to the SEC next year.

On the other hand, the Washington Huskies were successful in preserving their undefeated streak. They clinched a victory over the Oregon Ducks (34-31) for the second time this season in the Pac-12 championship game and were crowned as the conference winners. This marks their final season in the Pac-12 as they are also transitioning into the Big Ten in 2024.

Who goes to the Sugar Bowl each year?

When it is not hosting a CFP semi-final, the Sugar Bowl consists of a showdown between the best teams of the Big 12 and the SEC Conferences. Last season, the Alabama Crimson Tide locked horns with the Kansas State Wildcats in the bowl game and emerged victorious with a 45-20 final score.

When is the Sugar Bowl for the 2023 season?

The CFP semi-final showdown between Texas and Washington will take place on Jan. 1, 2024. It will be hosted at the Caesars Superdome which is located in New Orleans, Texas. Fans can catch the action of the game on the ESPN channel on television or through various live-streaming options. It will also be a rematch of the 2022 Alamo Bowl when the Huskies won 27-20.