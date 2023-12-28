Who will be Rutgers’ starting QB for Pinstripe Bowl? Exploring Scarlet Knights’ QB Depth chart ahead of Miami matchup

As the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Miami Hurricanes in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, one of the most important questions that surfaces is the QB situation.

For the 2023 season, Gavin Winsatt started for the Scarlet Knights. Winsatt has led Rutgers to a 6-6 season, enough to make the team bowl-eligible.

He has thrown for 9 touchdowns and 1651 yards this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

However, his completion percentage may be a cause for concern for the Pinstripe Bowl. Out of 274 attempts, he has 131 completed passes, giving him a completion percentage of 47.8%

Additionally, he has struggled to lead the offense against the top opponents in the Big Ten, with Rutgers losing the majority of their games by more than 10 points.

Who will be the starting quarterback in the Pinstripe Bowl?

Unlike many quarterbacks, Winsatt will be starting for Rutgers against Miami.

This gives the Scarlet Knights a good chance of victory, given that Winsatt knows this offense extremely well. However, his own mistakes may be the reason why Rutgers could lose this game as well.

But, Winsatt is here to stay. Brian Fonseca, a journalist for the NJ Advance, reported that Winsatt intends to return to the Scarlet Knights next season, stating that

“I'm a Rutgers guy "

Expand Tweet

But, what if Winsatt is taken out of the Pinstripe Bowl? Who else does Rutgers have in the quarterback position?

Rutgers' QB depth chart

Behind Winsatt, the Scarlet Knights have 4 other potential quarterbacks on their roster.

The most experienced of these is Evan Simon. While he has had only a few snaps this season, he did score a touchdown. Simon played a lot in the 2022 season, where he threw 4 touchdowns for 777 yards. If Winsatt is taken out of the game, Simon would be the Scarlet Knights’ best chance of victory.

Rutgers also has freshman quarterback Ajani Shepherd on their roster. He only played two snaps in Rutger's win over Wagner, but he threw for 23 yards and has a 100% completion rate.

Additionally, the Scarlet Knights also have Colin O'Sullivan and Raeden Oliver on their roster, but neither of these players has taken a snap for the team yet.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season