Who is the winningest coach in Clemson football history? Ranking the 5 Tigers coaches with most wins ft. Dabo Swinney

Clemson is a storied program in the world of college football and has become a force to reckon with over the years. The program has had significant success, including three national titles and 27 conference championships.

Many top coaches have led the Tigers since their first season in 1896. Many left an indelible mark on the program. In this article, we examine the winningest coach in the history of Clemson football.

Who is the winningest coach in Clemson football history?

Dabo Swinney holds the record for most wins by a coach in the vibrant history of Clemson football. He achieved the milestone during the 2023 season with his 166th win, when the Tigers beat Notre Dame 31-23, surpassing College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard.

Swinney arrived at Clemson in 2002 when he became a member of Tommy Bowden's coaching staff as the wide receivers coach. Following Bowden's mid-season resignation in 2008, Swinney was handed the role of interim head coach. He was named as the substantive head coach at the conclusion of that college football season.

Five winningest coaches in Clemson history

Here are the top five:

#5 Jess Neely, 43 wins

Neely's tenure as the head coach of Clemson spanned from 1931 to 1939. He had a 43-35-7 record in charge of the program.

#4 Tommy Bowden, 72 wins

Tommy Bowden took over as the head coach of Clemson in 1999 and was in the role till his mid-season resignation in 2008. His stint at the program ended with a 72-45 record.

#3 Danny Ford, 96 wins

Danny Ford was the head coach of Clemson from 1978 to 1989. He had a 96-29-4 record, leading the Tigers to their first national championship win in 1981. He also won five conference championships with them.

#2 Frank Howard, 165 wins

Frank Howard served as the coach of Clemson for three decades. He concluded his coaching career with a 165-118-12 record. Howard led the Tigers to six ACC championships, and, in the 1940s, secured a pair of Southern Conference titles.

#1 Dabo Swinney, 166 wins

Dabo Swinney started his head coaching journey at Clemson as an interim in 2008 and has remained there since. Swinney holds a 166-43 record in the program, boasting two national titles and eight conference championships.