Who won Iowa vs Iowa State game last night? Week 2, 2023 season

The Iowa vs Iowa State game of week 2 on Saturday was another edition of one of the fiercest rivals in college football.

The rivalry is popularly known as the Cy-Hawk rivalry; it had its 70th edition on Saturda at the Jack Trice Stadium. It was a close game as both teams fought fiercely in a hard-fought battle. After coming off wins in their respective season openers, the Hawkeyes eventually prevailed 20-13.

The game was also the Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz's 200th win as a coach in college football. The nail-biting action between the two teams went down to the last minute, but Iowa State failed to convert on the fourth down. That led to the Hawkeyes regaining possession and running the clock out with just over a minute left.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

The Hawkeyes defense looked strong. They did not make it easy for the Cyclones and stepped up, with the Iowa defense only allowing 203 passing yards.

Sebastian Castro also put up an impressive performance. He intercepted the ball to rush for a pick-six, which put the Hawkeyes up 17-0. Castro has continued to impress and has become one of the most reliable players for Iowa.

Expand Tweet

After recording 191 passing yards and two passing TDs against Utah State, Cade McNamara passed for 123 yards against Iowa State along with one INT.

The quarterback is back from an injury sustained during scrimmage and is expected to return tp the top of his game.

Kirk Ferentz emotional after winning 200th game as coach in Iowa vs Iowa state showdown

After the Hawkeyes emerged victorious in the Iowa vs Iowa State Cy-Hawk rivalry, coach Kirk Ferentz was very happy and emotional with the way his college coaching career has been playing out.

Sebastian Castro said that when he saw Ferentz, he was smiling after being named as champion to lift the Cy-Hawk trophy.

"A big smile on his face. He was proud of us", Castro said.

Last week, Ferentz was informed that his win against Utah State was the 199th of his coaching career. The coach said that he had not been keeping a count and just wanted to win to "keep his job".

"I never certainly got in for that reason. I wanted to win enough to keep my job.

"I figured that out; believe me. But it's more about the experiences and the people you get to work with. A lot of good people have come through this program", Ferentz said.

It was a joyous atmosphere in the locker room for the Iowa Hawkeyes, but they need to get to the drawing board to prepare for their next game against the Western Michigan Broncos.

Looking to place a bet on Week 2's college football games? Explore our best offer for new users on FanDuel