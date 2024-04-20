Why was Baylor football's spring game canceled? Exploring potential reasons behind Bears' decision

The Baylor football spring game for the Central Texas area on Saturday has been canceled because of the threat of inclement weather. There are high chances of seven thunderstorms hitting the area.

That is why Baylor's Green & Gold Game at McLane Stadium was canceled to avoid any inconvenience.

When will the Baylor football spring game take place?

Baylor's final spring practice of the season will now take place on Saturday at the Allison Indoor Practice Facility. Due to limited space and the ongoing construction of the Fudge Football Development Center and the Allison Facility, the event will not be open to the public.

Baylor becomes the second Big 12 team to cancel its spring game this weekend, following Texas Tech's announcement on Thursday afternoon. Texas Tech cited National Weather Service forecasts, which predict more than an 80% chance of rain in the Midland area.

Moreover, there is a potential for lightning on Saturday morning, extending into the late afternoon. The likelihood will increase to 90% for the scheduled 1:00 pm kickoff.

Baylor football aims to improve the run game for the 2024 season

Baylor football spring games are in full swing, with fans eagerly anticipating the excellence of the revamped Bears offense Richard Reese, Baylor's running back, is optimistic about the team's potential.

"My expectations just coming out there being great. All of us and my teammates, we getting better each day and like we learned a new offense, but like I said, we're getting better each day," junior Richard Reese said.

Sophomore Dawson Pendergrass also expressed positive aspects about the team, highlighting that the Bears are aiming to perform better this year than they did last year.