Why is Christen Miller not transferring? Looking at Georgia DL’s latest transfer portal decision

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller will remain with the school, as he opted not to transfer.

Miller entered the transfer portal earlier this week, but on Thursday morning, he announced he would be remaining at Georgia.

Taking to social media, Miller says the reason to stay with the Bulldogs is to finish what they started, which is to win a national championship.

“I have unfinished business with my brothers,” Miller said to ON3. “I’m 100% percent locked in. Go Dawgs.”

Miller is a redshirt sophomore and he played in 13 games last year for the Bulldogs. Miller recorded 14 total tackles and four tackles for loss. In 2022, he appeared in just four games as a reserve player for Georgia.

In the SEC Championship Game against Alabama, Miller recorded two tackles. He opened the season with a three-tackle performance against UT Martin, which was his season-high.

Miller, however, was part of the 2022 national champion roster, but he wasn't a star player on the roster. The Bulldogs lost in the SEC Championship to Alabama last season, and Miller is looking to help his team get back to the top and win another national championship.

Kirby Smart heaped praise on Christen Miller

Entering college, Christen Miller was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and was the 20th-ranked defensive lineman.

After committing to Georgia, head coach Kirby Smart heaped praise on the D-lineman, calling him a high-quality kid:

“That’s probably the No. 1 determining factor on a high-quality kid, Smart said in 2022. “You know he comes from a tremendous family. Consistency, when I’ve lost kids I feel like should’ve gotten, probably the No. 1 factor was did we recruit them with the correct consistency. When a kid honestly tells you he’s going to another place because they’ve recruited him more consistently, it makes it even more evident that you’ve got to be consistent.

“I’ll say this — we, and Tray Scott and staff, were extremely consistent with Christen Miller. It paid off."

The Bulldogs are set to open their 2024 college football season against Clemson on Aug. 31. Georgia will also have notable games against Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State this season.