Why was Dan O'Brien fired by Southern Miss? Taking a closer look at DC's contract and potential reasons behind the move

There have been some big moves at Southern Miss, firing defensive coordinator Dan O'Brien, defensive line coach Brandon Lacy, and tight ends coach Cayden Cochran.

The news was shared by 247Sports' Brandon Marcello on X (formerly called Twitter) earlier on the day, as part of the 'Coaching Carousel', the outlet's platform for continuous updates on staff changes. Changes at the end of the regular season are rather frequent.

Why was Dan O'Brien fired by the Golden Eagles?

The Golden Eagles come off a disappointing regular season, with an overall record of 3-9. Their defensive performance was particularly disappointing, which explains the changing winds in that department.

Who is Dan O'Brien? How long had he been at Southern Miss?

O'Brien had been a satisfactory coach with the Golden Eagles since 2021, and he assumed the role of defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

He has also been a defensive coach first for the Georgia Bulldogs and then for the Navy Midshipmen. O'Brien was also a defensive analyst and graduate assistant at Alabama under Nick Saban. He's a graduate of Boston College.

How much did Dan O'Brien earn with the Golden Eagles?

As per USA Today, O'Brien earned $255,000 for this season at the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. He could've earned a maximum bonus of $21,250 which, apparently, he hasn't, given the lackluster performance of the Golden Eagles.

That was a huge raise from his $120,000 salary for the 2022 season, with a maximum bonus of $10,000.

What was the season like for the Golden Eagles?

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles had a 3-9 overall record, with a 4-2 record over the second half of the season. The worst stretch was between Week 2 and 8, where they lost seven straight games.

They can be forgiven for losing to ranked teams like Tulane and Florida State, but seven straight loses is unacceptable for any school.