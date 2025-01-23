Why did Devin Brown transfer to California from Ohio State? Exploring potential reasons behind Buckeyes' exit

Devin Brown has signed with the California Golden Bears, exiting the Ohio State Buckeyes shortly after their national title win. Brown spent the year as William Howard's backup, recording 331 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the process. He was initially slated to replace Kyle McCord, when the now Syracuse signal-caller left Ohio State in December 2023.

Trending

However, a poor showing and an ankle injury in the 14-3 2023 defeat to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl convinced Ryan Day to look for a new quarterback in the transfer portal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He departs looking for a secure starting position in his last two years of eligibility. Brown has lost battles for the starting position to CJ Stroud, Kyle McCord, and most recently to William Howard. It seems that he's unwilling to risk another battle for the starting spot with five-star recruit Julian Sayin.

Sayin is now the front-runner to be the next Buckeye starting quarterback, as a four-star recruit and transfer Air Noland has also announced his exit from the Columbus program. He has committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Devin Brown, who was a three-star recruit when he joined Ohio State in 2020, is considered a four-star transferee. 247 Sports ranked him as the 33rd-best signal-caller in this transfer portal.

Devin Brown on his reasoning behind the decision to leave Ohio State

Devin Brown did speak with the press to offer some reasoning behind his decision to leave the Buckeyes:

"That's just college football," Brown said. "It never works out the way that anybody really expects it to... So last year, dealing with a ton of injuries and not playing as much as I really wanted to, it just kind of fuels you a little more. It never really got me down in the dumps or anything like that. I just wanted to keep doing more and more and get back out and prove what I can do."

"I just had one-on-one meetings with both of (head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly) and just kind of told them what I was thinking and what I was feeling, and they just said that was fair."

He did reiterate that it was important for him to close out the season alongside his team:

"In that conversation, I also said I think it's only right that I stay and stick to my word and finish things the right way, and they (Day and Kelly) agreed because I'm the backup. And if something happens, they need me to come in and help this team win."

It seems there's no ill will between the parties, and that Devin Brown just feels his time at Ohio State has come to an end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback