"Why don't you fortify your defensive line?": Insider Adam Rank makes prediction for Abdul Carter

With just three days for the 2025 NFL draft, things can't get more exciting for Penn State DE Abdul Carter. The 21-year-old happens to be a standout prospect in this year's loaded class, where players like Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward stand strong to go off the boards in top five.

According to NFL insider Adam Rank, who is known for making unorthodox yet meaningful predictions claimed that Carter could be a hot choice for the Cleveland Browns. He beleives this move makes a lot of sense since the QB issues inside the locker room has almost rectified with the recent signing of Joe Flacco.

With Kenny Pickett as another QB option, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski can look beyond the offense and fortify the defense. Who else could be a better prospect than Carter in this year's class.

The Browns already have Myles Garrett standing strong after signing a massive contract extension in 2025. Along with Garrett, Carter can develop his game and add depth to the Browns defense.

“You got Joe Flacco. You got Kenny Pickett, and are solid at quarterback. Why not fortify that defensive side?” Rank said on Saturday's episode of the Insiders with Tom Pelissero and Judy Battista. (13:40)

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun - Source: Imagn

Rank added:

“It was two years ago the Browns made a run to the playoffs with Joe Flacco at quarterback, with Joe Burrow, with Lamar Jackson, those guys seem to be pretty good. Why don't you fortify your defensive line?

"Myles Garrett, Abdul Carter, give you a huge advantage, and you go out there and you win with defense, and you win with Joe Flacco, where Kenny Pickett."

Abdul Carter can also draw interest from Brian Daboll and team

Prospects like Abdul Carter don't come very often. He is an emerging talent with the potential to become a franchise star. No doubt, the next Myles Garrett could be in New York if Brian Dabollgambles with his No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

At the moment, they are in need of a quarterback even though Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston have been signed. However, Carter could be a great addition for the long run given Giants are looking to bolster their defense as well.

