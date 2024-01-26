Why did Jim Harbaugh leave Stanford? Exploring former Michigan HC's coaching career

Jim Harbaugh is set to return to the NFL as he agreed to coach the Los Angeles Chargers, which is the second time he's going to the NFL.

Harbaugh's college head coaching career began in 2004 with San Diego and after three seasons there, he was hired as the head coach of the Stanford Cardinal in 2007.

After four years at Stanford, which included leading the Cardinal to a 12-1 record in 2010, he left the program as he accepted a five-year deal to coach the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

At the time, Harbaugh said it was a challenge he was eagerly looking forward to:

"I knew in my heart and my gut the right decision was with the San Francisco 49ers... I can feel the enthusiasm coursing through my veins right now," Harbaugh said, via ESPN. "I accept this competitive challenge willingly."

Harbaugh did receive an offer to stay at Stanford after the successful 12-1 season in 2010, according to Stanford athletic director Bob Bowlsby. But he wanted to test himself in the NFL and turned that offer down.

"We have a proposal in front of Jim and he's indicated he plans to accept it. He's got this year and four more on his contract. I expect that he will be our coach in the foreseeable future."

After leaving Stanford, the 49ers made the playoffs in Harbaugh's first three seasons in San Francisco, including making it to the Super Bowl in 2012. In his fourth year, the 49ers went 8-8 and it was announced the team and Harbaugh mutually agreed to part ways.

Jim Harbaugh's coaching career

As mentioned, Jim Harbaugh's first head coaching job was with the University of San Diego in 2004. He was the coach there for three seasons, going 29-6, and then got the job at Stanford.

After four years at Stanford, he coached for four years in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.

Following the 49ers and Harbaugh mutually agreeing to part ways he accepted the head coaching job at his alma mater, the University of Michigan.

Harbaugh was the coach of the Wolverines from 2015 until 2023 and led the program to three straight Big Ten titles and three straight college football playoff appearances from 2021 until 2023. In his final season, he led Michigan to the national championship as the Wolverines beat Washington 34-13.

Harbaugh will now be coaching Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024.