“Why did you leave?”: Bret Bielema poses tough questions for Jim Harbaugh amid bold statement on cheating

By Prasen
Modified Jan 29, 2025 17:51 GMT
Bret Bielema poses tough questions for Jim Harbaugh amid bold statement on cheating
Bret Bielema (L) | Jim Harbaugh (R)

Bret Bielema, coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini, made a statement directed at former Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh. He reacted to a video of Harbaugh discussing college football and his NFL ambitions.

Bielema tweeted, questioning why Harbaugh left college football for the NFL, as Harbaugh discussed the ramifications of cheating. He said,

"Especially when you’re good because you don’t want people coming back and saying ‘Oh they’re winning because they’re cheating.’ We want to be above the approach in everything, play by the rules. If you cheat to win then you’ve already lost."
also-read-trending Trending
Bielema replied, "Really…. Why did you leave? Was looking forward to playing but understand why you ran to the #NFL
See you in the future and can’t wait #famILLy #ILL"

Bielema’s remarks come amid the long-term controversy surrounding Harbaugh’s alleged role in Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal. Although, Harbaugh has denied any wrongdoing on his part.

Also read: CFB analyst calls out college coach over Jim Harbaugh comments

Jim Harbaugh's standing on Michigan sign-stealing scandal

Harbaugh has always maintained his position on the NCAA draft notice of allegations regarding the Wolverines’ 2023 sign-stealing scandal. Harbaugh has always stood firm, denying any involvement.

"Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised with that lesson," Harbaugh said in August. "I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So, it's back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind."

He made it clear that there would be no apologies. Instead, he’s focused on his new NFL challenge, leaving the controversy behind.

The NCAA has accused Harbaugh of committing a Level 1 violation and failing to cooperate by withholding messages and phone records. He could face a "show-cause" penalty if he ever returns to college football.

Despite his adamant denial, the accusations have cast doubt on Harbaugh's and the Wolverines' achievements. Michigan, which has been a powerhouse in recent seasons, now faces increased attention as the investigation continues.

This situation has serious consequences for Michigan's future, including possible NCAA sanctions. If proven true, the cheating allegations could lead to severe penalties, including the loss of scholarships and potential vacated wins.

Also read: "I love these guys": Former Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh reveals the difficulty he faced when he left the Wolverines for an NFL job

Illinois Fighting Illini Fan? Check out the latest Illinois Fighting Illini depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी