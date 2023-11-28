Why was Lee Dort arrested? Latest on Vanderbilt basketball player detained with various criminal charges

Vanderbilt forward Lee Dort was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on the morning of Sunday, November 26. The player has since been suspended by the Commodores, according to the Tennessean. School spokesperson Jason Bell gave the following statement on the situation:

"We are aware of the matter and have suspended student-athlete Lee Dort from the basketball team pending the outcomes of the university's and the legal system's processes"

Lee Dort arrested at Vandebilt campus

According to the information from the police report shared by Yahoo Sports, local police were called to a Vanderbilt dorm room at around 1 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov 26. Lee Dort's ex-girlfriend told the police that the 21-year-old took away her phone and proceeded to shove her against a wall and bedpost in the dorm room, per the report.

According to the same report, Dort gripped her by the back at one point when she fell to the ground. Police proceeded to arrest him at the Memorial Gymnasium, the home venue for Vanderbilt basketball games. During the investigation, officers found marks of physical struggle on the young woman, specifically on her upper arm and shoulder.

They charged him with aggravated assault by strangulation, but he was later released on a $10,000 bond. Dort is a sophomore out of Texas. He averaged 1.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game last season for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

According to 247 Sports, the player was a four-star recruit out of high school.

The Vanderbilt Commodores season so far

In their fifth season under head coach Jerry Stackhouse, the Commodores are 3-3, with the only special worry being that they have lost their last two games. On Wednesday, they'll face the Boston College Eagles at home.

Sporting-wise they won't miss Dort that much, as the player has only featured in one game this season due to injury.