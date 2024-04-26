Why was Marcus Williamson arrested? Former Ohio State DB's aggravated robbery charges explored

Former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson faces serious charges for criminal activities, including aggravated robbery and kidnapping. Franklin County court records reveal that Williamson is implicated in multiple counts of aggravated robbery in the Columbus area.
Williamson has been accused of kidnapping and robbery in Memphis. Reports say Williamson, an Ohio State player from 2017 to 2021, was jailed with an $80,000 bond. Per court papers, Williamson allegedly kidnapped a woman, took her things, made her drive to an ATM and forced her to withdraw cash before leaving her.
Police caught Williamson operating the victim's car. A probe revealed the victim's belongings in a nearby garbage bin. Crucially, a room key in the bin led cops to Williamson's hotel room, connecting him to the crime. The victim picked him from a photo lineup, confirming culpability. He faces charges of severe robbery, forcible kidnapping and tampering with proof.
After Williamson recently departed from football, Ohio State's coaching staff was criticized. His alleged criminal activities contrast with the former nickel cornerback's unselfishness on the field.
Marcus Williamson: Ohio State career and background
Marcus Williamson from Central Ohio earned his history degree at Ohio State University in December 2020. He then joined the public management graduate program there. He played for the Buckeyes football team for five seasons. This included an extra "super senior" year in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Williamson was an important player who helped Ohio State win four Big Ten championships in a row. He was part of two teams that made it to the college football playoff, even playing in the 2021 national title game.
Williamson appeared 47 times at Ohio State, starting in 14 matches. His total stats include 68 tackles, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and five pass breakups. In the 2021 season, he recorded 27 tackles and three pass breakups over 12 games.
On defense, Williamson aided special teams too. His Buckeye career brought Academic All-Big Ten honors (2021) and multiple Scholar-Athlete awards. Williamson stood out with consistent play and heady contributions beyond raw numbers.
Williamson had a great reputation before college. He was considered an excellent cornerback, a 4-star prospect. Williamson attended Westerville South High School and later transferred to IMG Academy for his senior year in 2016. At IMG Academy, Williamson continued performing well on the field.