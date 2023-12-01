Why is Oregon favored over Washington? Head-to-head, records and more

College football fans find one peculiar aspect of the upcoming Pac-12 championship game: the discrepancy between Sportsbook lines and the teams' positions in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Surprisingly, the team ranked higher in the College Football Playoff standings is not regarded as the favorite for the championship title.

Despite being ranked lower at No. 5 compared to No. 3 Washington, Oregon is the favored team with a 10-point advantage. That follows Washington's 36-33 win over Oregon in the regular season, sealing the win as Oregon's game-tying field goal attempt went wide.

In this article, we examine the reasons why the Ducks are favored over the Huskies for the Pac-12 title.

Why is Oregon favored over Washington?

Oregon has emerged as one of the standout teams in the 2023 college football season. Under Dan Lanning, the Ducks have showcased brilliance once again. The sole setback in their otherwise impressive regular season seems to be their loss to Washington.

Following that setback, Oregon has arguably been the best team in the nation. The Ducks have showcased dominance, securing decisive victories against most opponents, with quarterback Bo Nix consistently delivering elite-level performances.

Impressively, the Ducks rank second in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 45.2 points per game. Apart their potent offense, Oregon showcases a formidable defense, ranking seventh in the country in scoring defense with an average of 15.9 points per game.

This impressive performance of Oregon, especially in the second half of the season, makes them the favorite for the championship game.

The outcome of the Pac-12 championship game will significantly influence the postseason trajectory for the involved teams. The victor is likely to secure a coveted spot in the College Football Playoff, while the vanquished team may find itself in one of the New Year’s Six bowls.

Oregon vs Washington Head-to-Head

Washington and Oregon have a rich history of rivalry, having faced each other 114 times. Their inaugural meeting took place on Dec. 1, 1900. Since that first encounter, the rivalry game has evolved steadily, shaping into the significant matchup it is today.

Notably, the rivalry game has only seen interruptions 10 times in history. Washington holds the lead in the Border War rivalry series with a 61-4-5 record. It's noteworthy that Oregon has displayed dominant performances in the series, particularly since the start of the 21st century.