Why was Prechae Rodriguez arrested? Former Auburn WR's latest turmoil with autistic child explored

There is a report that former Auburn Tigers wide receiver Prechae Rodriguez has been arrested for punching a 9-year-old autistic child in the face.

“I am disgusted by the actions of this individual who was not only in a position of authority and trust but was given the responsibility to protect our most vulnerable. No child, under any circumstance, should be subject to this level of violence. There is no place for the abuse of children in our schools or in our community, and our detectives will continue to work to ensure that all of our students are protected.”

According to the report, a non-verbal student hit Rodriguez with his hand. Rodriguez responded by punching the child in the face and knocking the student off their feet.

After an investigation into the situation, Prechae Rodriguez was fired, according to the district's statement.

“Mr. Rodriguez was removed from the school while the investigation was going on and has now been terminated from the school district. We are deeply disturbed by the charges. The safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority.”

Prechae Rodriguez did not provide a comment as of this writing.

How long could Prechae Rodriguez be arrested for?

According to search results, Prechae Rodriguez could be facing five years for child abuse. With the investigation resulting in his termination from the school district, there is some cause for concern about his facing jail time. However, it is important to note that he has not been in front of a judge.

What did Rodriguez do at Auburn?

Prechae Rodriguez was able to play for the Auburn Tigers and appeared in 35 games between 2005-2007. He was able to record 43 catches for 595 yards (13.8 yards per reception) with a pair of receiving touchdowns as well as a pair of carries for 17 yards (8.5 yards per rush) with a rushing touchdown.

