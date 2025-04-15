“Why is this a question”: Deion Sanders Jr. bluntly calls out Louis Riddick & Co. for doubting Shedeur’s ability to go 2nd in the draft

Deion Sanders Jr. doesn't understand why draft analysts are wondering if Jaxson Dart will be the second quarterback off the board.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward have widely been considered the top two quarterbacks in the draft. All signs point to Ward being the first overall pick, and Sanders is expected to be drafted sometime after.

However, on Get Up, the ESPN analysts were wondering if Dart would be drafted ahead of Sanders as the second quarterback off the board.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During the segment, Deion Sanders Jr. posted to his Instagram story, confused why this was a talking point.

"Why? Why is this a question? Y'all just getting stupid at this point," Sanders said in his Instagram story in a video.

Sanders believes Shedeur is a guarantee to be the second quarterback off the board and doesn't see a world where that isn't the case.

Ad

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders is a -250 favorite to be the second quarterback off the board ahead of the draft, which implies a 71.4% chance. However, Dart has risen up draft boards ahead of the draft, so perhaps he does get drafted ahead of Sanders.

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Dart, meanwhile, went 276-for-398 for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions at Ole Miss.

Shedeur Sanders believes he's a franchise QB in the NFL

Shedeur Sanders is confident he will be a star quarterback in the NFL.

Ad

Sanders is one of the top prospects heading into the draft, and he believes he can help turn a franchise around as their quarterback.

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again?" Sanders said, via NFL.com. "It's history. We done it again. It's always going to repeat itself...

Ad

"That's the plan. If that's not what you're trying to do -- don't get me," Sanders said. "If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture -- don't get me. So, you should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I've done it over and over and over, so it should be no question why a franchise should pick me."

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders' draft stock is very much uncertain as he is a polarizing figure, but he's expected to fall outside the top-five, and could fall outside the top-10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place