Why did Ray Anderson resign? Exploring ASU athletic director's reasons for departure

Ray Anderson announced his resignation as the Arizona State University's athletic director on Monday. However, he will remain at ASU as a professor of practice and senior advisor.

In a statement, Anderson, 69, revealed that he felt his services as the school's athletic director were no longer required. He wanted to step aside for the betterment of the program. Anderson said:

“It has been a privilege to serve as ASU’s athletic director for nearly a decade. We have entered an unprecedented era where the number and magnitude of changes in the college sports landscape are astounding.

As I approach 70, these are not matters that my leadership would be able to corral during my tenure. Continuity of leadership will be needed, and I am choosing to step aside to let the university find that leader.”

Anderson also thanked the ASU student-athletes and coaches in his statement. He added:

“I want to sincerely thank the many ASU student-athletes as well as our dedicated coaches and staff for the pleasure of leading them as their athletic director. They have all been wonderful partners and teammates.”

Since Anderson resigned with immediate effect, Jim Rund will serve as the interim athletic director at ASU. The Arizona State Sun Devils are ninth in the Pac-12 with a 3-7 record.

Ray Anderson's net worth: How much is the former ASU athletic director worth in 2023?

As per reports, Ray Anderson's net worth is estimated at around $5 million as of 2023. He made a small fortune as an agent for several NFL players before serving as vice president of the Atlanta Falcons from 2002 to 2006.

Anderson was later promoted to the Falcons' executive vice president of football operations. He stepped down from the role in 2013 to pursue new opportunities.

In January 2014, Anderson was appointed the athletic director of the Arizona State Sun Devils. In 2021, reports claimed his base salary was around $2 million annually.

During his tenure as the ASU athletic director, Anderson helped Arizona State expand to 26 varsity sports. However, after nine years, he resigned from his post to focus on different responsibilities at the school.