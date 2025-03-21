Why did Shedeur Sanders not throw at Big 12 Pro Day in Texas? Looking at Colorado QB's decision 

Shedeur Sanders has been a widely touted prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. He spent the past two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, before declaring for the upcoming draft. The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner is considered one of the top two quarterback prospects alongside Miami's Cam Ward.

Sanders was also invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. However, he decided not to participate in the workouts. This led to people believing that the quarterback would throw during the Big 12 Pro Day. So why did he not participate in the event?

Why did Shedeur Sanders not throw during Big 12 Pro Day?

The Big 12 decided to host a joint Pro Day for its teams at the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility in Texas. During the event, it was announced that Shedeur Sanders would not be participating.

The reason behind this decision was simple; he will be working out during the CU 'Football Showcase' on April 4 ahead of the draft. "Coach Prime" expects representatives from all 32 NFL teams to be present for that event. That is when Sanders will show off his arm talent.

After his decision to not participate in the Combine, the quarterback's draft stock saw a decline over the past few weeks. Apart from this, reports have also surfaced calling out Deion Sanders' son for his attitude and demeanor.

At the Pro Day, Sanders talked about the hate and criticism he has been receiving, adding that he is not letting the negative noise get the best of him.

"It's a lot of critics, it's a lot of hate," Sanders said via MSN.com. "But we know what to do. We know how to handle that in every way, so we remain happy."

Just like at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the QB utilized his time in Texas differently. He spoke with teams and worked on improving his network in the league.

Shedeur Sanders reveals true feelings about NFL draft process experience

At the Big 12 Pro Day, the Colorado quarterback also shared his thoughts on his draft process.

He said that it was a "learning experience" and expressed his gratitude for having people like Deion Sanders by his side to help him through difficult situations.

"It's definitely a learning experience," Sanders said. "A lot of things aren't in your control and getting the knowledge from dad, coaches, family and friends and everybody's that supporting me and helping me through this process, it's extremely important. I'm thankful that I have those resources."

Last season, he helped the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. Sanders' draft projections have been subjective, with some claiming that he will drop from a top three spot and be drafted within the top five.

It will be interesting to see which team decides to utilize their first-round pick on Shedeur Sanders.

