Why was Teddy Knox suspended? Exploring the reason behind SMU WR's punishment

The SMU Mustangs football program released a statement on Friday evening announcing the suspension of cornerback Teddy Knox.

Teddy Knox was suspended following a car crash involving former SMU Mustangs player and current Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. Knox and Rice were allegedly road racing on U.S. 75 and both players lost control of their vehicles. Knox was driving a Corvette while Rice was driving a Lamborghini SUV.

The two cars crashed into other vehicles, resulting in a six-car crash. Both Rashee Rice and Teddy Knox reportedly fled the scene after the accident that left two others hospitalized. Both Rice and Knox were issued warrants for their arrests. SMU provided the statement but didn't specify a timetable for how long he would be suspended for.

"SMU has been notified by Dallas Police of an arrest warrant for Theodore "Teddy" Knox, a student-athlete on the Mustang football team. Knox has been suspended from the team. SMU takes these allegations seriously. Federal student privacy laws prevent the university from discussing details involving student disclipinary proceedings."

Knox faces eight different charges as a result, per an arrest warrant. Those include six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault

What did Teddy Knox do in college football?

Teddy Knox has not seen the football field too much throughout his three years of college football. He originally played with the Mississippi State Bulldogs as a wide receiver in 2021 and finished with four receptions for three yards. Knox would transfer to SMU after the season and transition to a full-time cornerback and special teams player.

In 2022 and 2023, he played on special teams and recorded four tackles each season.

