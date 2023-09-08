Why is Tez Walker ineligible for 2023? Analyzing all potential reasons behind the move

The NCAA ruled on Thursday that North Carolina star receiver Tez Walker is ineligible to play this season. The decision is sure to raise some eyebrows, with Tar Heels coach Mack Brown being the first to raise his voice in protest of the decision.

"I don't know that I've ever been more disappointed in a person, a group of people, or an institution that I am with the NCAA right now," Brown said Brown in a statement.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

His ineligibility is because he is a two-time transferee, and recently the NCAA tightened the eligibility requirements for transferees. The measure was taken to curb the rise of ever-longer collegiate careers through the use of the transfer portal. Rice quarterback JT Daniels has played for four schools. He was with USC, Georgia and West Virginia before joining the Owls for 2023.

In 2023, 120 quarterbacks alone entered the transfer portal. Teams are more and more using the transfer portal to get better talent. Those that refuse to use the portal, run the risk of getting left behind as the Week 1 Clemson Tigers demonstrated by their poor showing.

Other teams have hugely benefited from the use of the portal, with Deion Sanders' revamped Colorado roster being the prime example of it.

This has also increased the length of collegiate careers. Sam Hartman from Notre Dame is in his sixth season in Division I, after transferring from Wake Forest to the South Bend school to pursue a graduate degree.

Around 80% of the Colorado roster wasn't with the team last year.

Tez Walker's appeal

The young receiver's case hinged on whether the NCAA would decide whether or not to apply the rules of two-time transfers to him. Tez Walker started his collegiate journey with North Carolina Central but never played there due to COVID-19. N.C. Central canceled its 2020 season due to the pandemic.

From there, he went to Kent State where he played for two years, before transferring to North Carolina.

Tez Walker's numbers

Walker was highly rated for his first season with Tar Heels, being named to the All-ACC preseason team.

In 2022, the young receiver had a breakthrough season, recording 921 yards with 11 touchdowns on 58 receptions for the Kent State Golden Flashes.

He was also named first-team All-MAC. In 2022 he averaged 15.6 yards per reception and had 56 long receptions.