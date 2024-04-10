Why was Tybo Rogers arrested? Looking at latest charges against Washington RB ahead of 2024 season

Washington Huskies running back Tybo Rogers was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of rape, according to King 5 News in Seattle.

Rogers was officially charged on Friday with second- and third-degree rape that allegedly took place during the 2023 college football season. Court documents also show that he posted bail of $150,000.

The University of Washington issued a statement and suspended him indefinitely.

"The University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletics Department is aware of the arrest of a football student-athlete by the Seattle Police Department. The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities until further notice. The UW will continue to gather facts and cooperate with law enforcement, as requested."

Tybo Rogers was suspended from team activities back in November, after the alleged rapes occurred, and did not travel to the Pac-12 Championship Game on Dec. 1, according to King 5. However, he would appear for the college football playoff.

The Seattle Police Department provided more details surrounding the alleged events.

"The investigation into the suspect started with the report of a rape in October 2023 in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. The victim was a 19-year old woman. An additional rape case from November 2023 in the University District involved the same suspect. The victim was a 22-year-old women... Detectives established probable cause for both sexual assaults." [h/t ESPN]

Rogers has not spoken publicly since this news has come to light.

How did Tybo Rogers fare for the Washington Huskies last season?

Tybo Rogers had limited action for the Washington Huskies last season in the backfield. He finished his freshman season with 44 rushing attempts for 184 yards but did not find the end zone. He was also able to get six catches for 72 yards with a long of 47 yards.

He did not get much action throughout the college football playoff as he had a total of six carries throughout the two games.

