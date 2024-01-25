Will $12.5 million become new benchmark for Sherrone Moore's salary? Exploring potential theories around Jim Harbaugh's replacement

The Michigan Wolverines are reigning national champions but now have a coaching vacancy.

On Thursday, it was announced that Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a contract to coach the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL. According to reports, Harbaugh will make around $12.5 million.

Harbaugh's reported salary is more than the six-year, $11.5 million deal the Wolverines offered him.

With Harbaugh going to the NFL, all signs point to Sherrone Moore being the next head coach of Michigan, but what will his contract be?

Sherrone Moore's contract

Michigan will likely save money by hiring Sherrone Moore as their next head coach.

Although the Wolverines were offering Harbaugh $11.5 million, as a first-time head coach, Moore will likely be a couple million less per season.

Based on other Big Ten coaches, Moore could be around Luke Fickell's salary of $7,625,000 at Wisconsin or Matt Rhule's $5,500,000 at Nebraska.

But there is no doubt Moore's salary will be nowhere near what Harbaugh got in the NFL or what Michigan was offering to retain him.

Jim Harbaugh says he will 'always be a loyal Wolverine'

After Jim Harbaugh was announced as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, he thanked Michigan in a press release.

Harbaugh says he will always be a Wolverine and is grateful for everything he accomplished there.

"My love for Michigan, playing there and coming back to coach there, leaves a lasting impact. I'll always be a loyal Wolverine," Harbaugh said in a press release. "I'm remarkably fortunate to have been afforded the privilege of coaching at places where life's journey has created strong personal connections for me.

"From working as an assistant coach at Western Kentucky alongside my father, Jack, and time as an assistant with the Raiders, to being a head coach at USD, Stanford, the 49ers and Michigan — each of those opportunities carried significance, each felt personal."

"When I played for the Chargers, the Spanos family could not have been more gracious or more welcoming. Being back here feels like home, and it's great to see that those things haven't changed."

Harbaugh ended his career at Michigan with a record of 86-25 and won the national championship this season. He led the program to three straight Big Ten titles and three straight college football playoff appearances.