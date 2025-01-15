Will Arch Manning start next year? A look at the Texas QB's potential role in 2025

Arch Manning showed glimpses of his brilliance for Texas in the 2024 season playing as backup. After an uneventful first year with the Longhorns where he was a third-string quarterback, Manning gained an increased role this season to prove his talent.

Manning was recruited by Texas to one day lead its offense. The former five-star quarterback has already gained the confidence of the fans, placing a huge level of expectations on him next season.

Here's a look at the quarterback's chances of starting in 2025.

Will Arch Manning start next year?

Arch Manning is expected to be the starting quarterback for Texas in the 2025 college football season. After three seasons of playing as a backup for the Longhorns, the talented quarterback is now expected to finally get his chance as the first choice in the program.

Manning was recruited as a five-star prospect by Texas in the class of 2023. He was rated as the No. 1 recruit in the cycle by 247Sports, placing a lot of expectations on him in Austin.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear ahead of the 2024 season that Quinn Ewers is the team's starting quarterback despite a lot of noise around Arch Manning. He believes the second year was a learning process for him to take the mantle in his third year.

"These guys are great, great friends. Nobody gets along better,” Sarkisian said in July 2024. There's a real level of appreciation for what each guy is doing. Because they know the journey, they know the path, they know how we coach him.”

“From Archer's perspective, he's watching Quinn have to go through some of the adversity, having a fight through injury, having to deal with the criticism of being the quarterback of Texas, so to see him have success, I think Arch is fired up for Quinn.”

Ewers is expected to declare for the 2025 NFL draft. Following his transfer from Ohio State, he has been the starter for the Longhorns in the last three seasons, and despite an extra year of eligibility, 2024 is expected to be his last year in the college football landscape.

Arch Manning threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 appearances, including two starts. He also rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns, showcasing himself as a threat on the ground.

