Will Dabo Swinney go to Alabama? Exploring latest rumors after Nick Saban’s retirement

The college football world was shaken up on Wednesday evening when Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement.

Saban cited his age and health concerns as reasons for his retirement. Since then, the talk around college football is who would replace the legendary coach.

The plan for Alabama is to reportedly hire a head coach in the next week or so, and many names have been linked to the job, including Clemson's head coach, Dabo Swinney.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Will Dabo Swinney go to Alabama?

Is Dabo Swinney going to Alabama?

After Nick Saban's retirement, one of the more popular names rumored to take the job is Dabo Swinney.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg named Swinney as a top candidate to take the job, as the former Crimson Tide wide receiver and Alabama native returning home would be special:

"The Alabama native and former Crimson Tide wide receiver built a Clemson program that challenged Saban during one of his most dominant stretches. Clemson twice beat Alabama for national titles (2016, 2018) and faced the Tide in three consecutive CFP matchups...

"Alabama certainly has some emotional appeal for Swinney but would also bring pressures that he doesn't face at Clemson. His distinct methods to program-building, including a reluctance to take transfers, might not go over as well at Alabama. But his credentials certainly put him on the list."

Other reporters have also linked Swinney to the job at Alabama, but as of right now, the Clemson coach hasn't commented on it.

However, Crimson Tide fans made it clear on Wednesday evening that they aren't interested in having Swinney replace Saban.

Expand Tweet

The fans can be heard chanting "anyone but Dabo" following Saban's retirement.

Dabo Swinney is currently under contract until 2031, worth $115 million and reportedly has a $7.5 million buyout should Alabama look to hire him as their new head coach.

After the extension in 2022, Swinney was excited, as it meant he was in for the long haul at Clemson.

"It is hard for me to believe I am in my 14th full season as your head coach, and I remain eternally grateful and honored for the opportunity to continue coaching and developing young people of excellence at Clemson."

At Clemson, Swinney has gone 170-43, which includes winning two national championships.

Also Read: Will Bill Belichick go to Alabama? Former Patriots HC's potential landing spots explored

Poll : Do you think Alabama will hire Dabo Swinney? Yes No 0 votes