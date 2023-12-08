Will Florida State Boycott the Orange Bowl? Exploring the distress surrounding the future of this year's bowl game

The Florida State Seminoles put up an impressive performance this season. The team under fourth-year head coach Mike Norvell went on to compile an undefeated campaign and emerge as the 2023 ACC Champions in an incredible fashion.

However, despite this, the Seminoles were left out of the CFP semifinals by the selection committee, becoming the first undefeated Power Five champion to not make it to the college football playoffs.

This left the Florida State fanbase unhappy with the decision made against them. Now, there have been rumors erupting that the Seminoles will be boycotting this year's Orange Bowl game, where they are scheduled to face the Georgia Bulldogs. Is the program boycotting the bowl game?

Will Florida State boycott the Orange Bowl?

The rumors of the Seminoles boycotting this year's Orange Bowl game against Georgia erupted after the cancellation of Thursday's news conference which was supposed to feature both Mike Norvell and Kirby Smart.

While the actual reasons behind the cancellation of the conference were unknown, it led to CFB experts and fans allegedly believing that it was the outcome of the program being unhappy about not making it to the playoffs with the impressive record they put up.

However, there is no official news or confirmation that the Orange Bowl will be boycotted due to the unrest surrounding Florida State's situation. Furthermore, Noles247 reporter Brendan Sonnone shared a tweet on social media shooting down the rumors that have emerged.

According to Sonnone, head coaches were unavailable for the press conference, but members of both programs will be present during the other segments of this VIP event.

"Take the tin-foil hats off. Nothing insidious. The Orange Bowl has a VIP event each year, and a part of it is a press conference. The scheduled time, during a hectic time time of the year on the trail, wasn't conducive to either school's head coach.. and my understanding is the OB just passed on the PC portion of the event.

"Both programs are going to have representatives at the event in place of the coaches. I'm sure we'll find something to get amped up over within the hour, don't worry."

The situation surrounding the college football playoffs has certainly been an interesting one. Georgia, who were undefeated in 29 games until losing the SEC Championship to Alabama last weekend, were ranked No. 1 throughout the season. But even they failed to make it to the top four, bringing an end to their hopes of three-peating the national title.

When is the 2023 Orange Bowl?

The 2023 Orange Bowl game between Florida State and Georgia is scheduled to be played on December 30. It is slated to kick off at around 4 p.m. ET and will be hosted at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.