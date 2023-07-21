Will George Kliavkoff announce Pac-12 TV deal on Media Day? Listing possible suitors in line to ink multi-year deal

There have been rumors swirling that Commissioner George Kliavkoff could announce a brand-new Pac-12 TV deal.

It has been a long time coming to see a potential deal being done, but we could hear about a new Pac-12 media deal taking place as early as Friday.

The Pac-12 has said they're going to eclipse the deal the Big 12 was able to secure, which wound up being for $2.3 billion. The current Pac-12 TV deal only paid out $37 million per team in 2022, which was the lowest of any Power Five conference, so a new deal is critical.

Which media companies could be on the docket for signing up for the media rights of the Pac-12? Let's discuss three such entities:

NBC/Peacock exclusive?

NBC does not have too much collegiate football on its airwaves in terms of exclusive content. The only exclusivity they have is with the independent Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This can be their chance to really get involved with a Power Five conference.

If they wanted to, they could even host the Pac-12 Network on Peacock and try to boost visibility. That could be a great idea for a potential Pac-12 TV deal.

Pac-12 TV deal with CBS?

CBS has deals with deals with Conference USA, Mountain West and Mid-American, so they have dipped their toes into the college football world. Similar to NBC, they could host the Pac-12 Network in their own streaming service, Paramount+.

CBS would have a weekend of sports content during the fourth quarter of the year with college football on Saturdays and NFL on Sundays to have a ratings juggernaut.

What about under the Fox umbrella?

This seems to be the most likely situation, as Fox and ESPN currently hold the Pac-12 TV deal until July 1, 2024. That means there's already a partnership with them, and they have at least had talks in their exclusive negotiating window.

ESPN is in the midst of a lot of issues financially, so that's why they were excluded from this section. Instead, Fox has at least part of a deal with the Big 12, Big Ten and Mountain West, so they have a college football footprint.

That seems to make the most sense as a whole for the sides to agree an extension. So, which company makes a deal with Pac-12?

