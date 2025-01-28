Will Howard's GF Skyler Skoglund shares glimpses of Ohio State's victory parade via latest IG story

Ohio State fans had plenty to celebrate after their national championship victory on Jan. 20, and Skyler Skoglund, Will Howard’s girlfriend, made sure to capture the moment. Skoglund shared glimpses of the Buckeyes' victory parade on her Instagram story on Monday, including a heartfelt video of fans gathered in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, celebrating the team's historic win.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Skoglund became an internet sensation during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Clad in a red and white moto jacket, she was visibly emotional after Howard's game-sealing pass connected with wide receiver Jeremiah Smith late in the fourth quarter. ESPN cameras caught Skoglund celebrating the moment in the stands alongside Howard’s parents, Bob and Maureen Howard.

ESPN’s broadcast highlighted Skoglund multiple times during the game, and her celebratory moments quickly went viral.

Skoglund's reactions have made her a fan favorite in Columbus, where her weekly social media updates after every Buckeye win have earned her significant attention.

Howard, who transferred from Kansas State to Ohio State ahead of the 2024 season, led the Buckeyes to a commanding 34-23 victory over the Fighting Irish. Named the game’s Offensive MVP, Will Howard capped a dream season with a championship title that will go down in Ohio State history.

Will Howard reflects on his CFB journey with Ohio State

Will Howard capped off his lone season at Ohio State with career-high numbers, throwing for 4,010 yards and accounting for 35 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions.

Reflecting on his journey, Howard expressed gratitude for his growth and the challenges that shaped him.

“It’s crazy to look back at all the things that have happened in my career, going from really playing as a freshman at Kansas State, not really knowing what I’m doing out there, and going into my junior year kind of lost, not really thinking I’d be playing, and then ended up winning a Big 12 Championship,” Howard said [H/t On3].

Howard attributed his success to faith and perseverance:

“I just had to trust in the Lord, man, and trust that He had a plan for me and that all the adversity that we were going through, all the tough times that I went through."

“Thankful that I got the chance to come here and to be a Buckeye and that Coach Day believed in me and that these guys believed in me,” he added. “I’m blessed, and I’m just so unbelievably thankful that I got a chance to be a Buckeye, even if it was for just one year.”

Will Howrad’s time at Buckeyes, though brief, left a lasting impression on the fans.

