Will Howard shares emotional farewell message following Ohio State exit

Will Howard’s time at Ohio State was short but unforgettable. After transferring from Kansas State, the 23-year-old quarterback led the Buckeyes to the program’s ninth national championship coach.

Now, as he prepares for the next chapter, Howard took to social media to express his gratitude. In an emotional farewell, Howard thanked Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly for believing in him.

“When I first came here, I dreamed of competing for a national championship and developing as a player,” Howard said. “Little did I know, I’d walk away with so much more.”

Howard couldn't thank his teammates enough, so he talked about the deep bonds and cherished memories he had formed with them. The former Ohio State QB credited the Buckeyes’ locker room culture for giving him the confidence to express himself on and off the field.

With his next stop being the NFL, Howard’s impact at Ohio State will be remembered. In the end, he put it best:

“I will be a Buckeye for life. O-H!”

2025 NFL Draft: Will Howard's pros and cons

After achieving glory at the collegiate level, Howard has his eyes set on the 2025 NFL draft. As QB-needy franchises watch his tape, scouts are weighing the pros and cons of his game. At 6-foot-5 with a strong frame, Howard possesses the ideal build for an NFL quarterback.

His biggest asset? His ability to throw a gorgeous deep ball. Howard consistently displays elite touch on vertical routes, dropping passes perfectly into his receivers' hands. He also shows solid pocket awareness, keeps his eyes downfield under pressure, and has a quick, compact release.

He has 44 career starts at college level and has registered close to 10,000 passing yards. However, there are concerns about his overall arm strength. The Buckeyes QB excels in touch throws, but his lack of zip-on passes over the middle is a potential issue at the professional level.

His accuracy also dips when throwing on the run. Howard is tough but lacks elite athleticism as a runner, making him easier to track down in space. In 2024, he completed 73% of his passes for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns, proving he can lead a high-powered offense.

